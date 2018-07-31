Clear

WSJ: American diplomats met face-to-face with Taliban last week

American diplomats met face-to-face with Taliban representatives in Qatar last week to discuss laying the groundwork ...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 10:46 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American diplomats met face-to-face with Taliban representatives in Qatar last week to discuss laying the groundwork for peace talks, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The aim of the discussion was to build on momentum created by a recent three-day cease-fire, the newspaper reported.

The New York Times reported Saturday that US diplomats met with Taliban representatives in Qatar without Afghan government officials present, citing two senior Taliban officials.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Alice Wells, a top US envoy for South Asia, led the US delegation in talks with members of the Taliban's political commission.

The State Department did not confirm or deny the talks, which would be a reversal of a longstanding policy and strategy toward the Taliban in Afghanistan. The department has confirmed that Wells was in Doha, but did not say whether she held a face-to-face meeting with Taliban representatives.

"Any negotiations over the political future of Afghanistan will be between the Taliban and Afghan government," State Department spokeswoman Stephanie Newman told CNN.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also confirmed in a news briefing Tuesday that Wells went to Doha, saying only that she met with the country's deputy prime minister and other government officials to discuss their contributions to the situation in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Taliban responded to CNN's request for comment by saying he did not have anything to share at this time.

The Taliban has long maintained an informal "political office" in Doha to restart the dormant peace process, according to the Times. The insurgents have always demanded negotiations with the US as a precondition to any peace talks while the American military is still in Afghanistan.

The Times reported earlier this month that the Trump administration urged its top diplomats to seek direct talks with the Taliban to rekindle negotiations to end the war.

According to the Times, US officials insist such talks would not mean the abandonment the longstanding policy that any peace process would be "Afghan owned and Afghan led."

The Afghan president's office told the Times on Saturday that it welcomes any support for peace efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests