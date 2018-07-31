Anti-Semitic graffiti found on Carmel synagogue

A Carmel synagogue's shed and garbage bins were tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti early Saturday morning.

Congregation Shaarey Tefilla says they are working with Carmel Police in the investigation.

Corey Freedman, president of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla said they are working with other Indianapolis congregations to make sure they are aware and can take appropriate measures.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement on Twitter and said they are offering their assistance to Congregation Shaarey Tefilla.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement he condemns the actions of those responsible for the graffiti and will hold them responsible.

His full statement can be read below:

"I strongly condemn the actions of those responsible for defacing a structure at the local Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel. There is no place for this kind of hatred in Carmel and it does not reflect the respectful and welcoming nature of the vast majority of our residents who come from many different cultural and faith backgrounds.

As we are reminded each year during our city's Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony, we must never forget and never stop fighting against the hatred that led to the murder of 6 million Jews. These images that represent the ideas that led to those crimes are not reflective of what our City stands for.

I want to assure the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla and all of our residents that our Carmel Police Department is already investigating this incident and when apprehended, those responsible will be held accountable."

RTV6 has reached out to Carmel Police by email for more information on the case and is awaiting a response.