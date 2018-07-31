Clear

Barack and Michelle Obama jam at Beyonc- and Jay-Z concert

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were spotted dancing at a Beyonc- and Jay-Z concert near ...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were spotted dancing at a Beyonc- and Jay-Z concert near Washington, DC, on Saturday evening.

Videos emerged of the pair jamming to a Jay-Z performance from their box seats at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, with several onlookers filming their moves on their phones.

Michelle Obama was seen at a Beyonc- and Jay-Z concert in Paris two weeks ago, where she was filmed dancing with the singer's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson. Obama's daughter, Sasha, was also in attendance.

The former first family and the singer and her mom have been friends for years. The Obama administration also frequently included the pair at events and in White House initiatives.

Beyonc- teamed up with Michelle Obama up in 2011 for the first lady's "Let's Move" campaign, which aimed to fight childhood obesity. She also performed at the first couple's inaugural dance in 2009 and at the presidential inauguration in 2013.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests