Clear

Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France

Sporting history was made on the Champs Elysees as Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to win cycling's Tour de France.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sporting history was made on the Champs-Elysees Sunday as Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to win cycling's Tour de France.

Arm-in-arm with 2017 champion and Team Sky teammate Chris Froome, the 32-year-old Thomas crossed the finishing line after the 21st and final stage in Paris in triumph.

His eventual victory had been a mere formality after Saturday's individual time trial stage which left him with a one minute 51 second advantage over second-placed Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands.

Four-time champion Froome completed the podium, having started the three-week Tour as race favorite.

Sunday's stage, which started in the Paris suburbs before eight high-speed laps of a circuit taking in iconic landmarks in the French capital, was won by Alexander Kristoff of Norway, the European champion.

But the spotlight was firmly on Thomas, so long in the shadows of teammates past and present, Bradley Wiggins, the first British winner of the famous race in 2012, then Froome.

His victory continued Team Sky's domination of the Tour de France, with its British riders claiming six of the last seven editions, much to the disquiet of the French sporting public, who have given Thomas, Froome and their teammates a mixed reception over the course of the three-week race.

READ: Chris Froome pulled off his bike by French policeman

Thomas, a two-time Olympic champion for Great Britain in track cycling before turning his full attention to the road, took it all in his stride and after dominating the mountain stages in the Alps with two superb victories, maintained his advantage in the Pyrenees and on the final time trial to hold off his closest rivals for the prized crown in cycling.

"It's unbelievable, it's going to take a while to sink in," Thomas told Eurosport.

"Riding around wearing this (the yellow jersey) is the stuff of dreams."

Thomas also paid tribute to his teammates, who had held strong in the face of a sometimes hostile environment.

READ: Tour de France riders inadvertently tear-gassed by police

"We have stuck together through tough times, I owe them a lot," he added.

With Froome, bidding for a fourth straight Grand Tour win after claiming the Giro d'Italia, losing time following a crash early in the race, Thomas seized his chance to take the lead after Stage 11 and never relinquished his advantage.

Froome's challenge finally petered out in the Pyrenees and he was happy to play a support role as Thomas claimed his victory.

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford was particularly pleased for Thomas, a rider he had known since his junior days.

"We're just pretty emotional," he told Sky Sports News. "I think this has been the most emotional of all our victories.

Thomas is assured of a hero's welcome back home in Wales, now being feted like Real Madrid football star Gareth Bale, who went to the same high school in Cardiff.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan was unable to round off another fine Tour with a sprint victory, but sealed his record-equaling sixth Green Jersey, while French honor was upheld by Julian Alaphilippe, who won two stages to clinch the Polka Dot jersey for King of the Mountains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests