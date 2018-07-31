Clear

Former Davidson Co. Court employee turns himself in on theft, misconduct charges

A former Davidson Co. Courts employee turned himself in after a Grand Jury indicted him on multiple charges for steal...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:18 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 7:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former Davidson Co. Courts employee turned himself in after a Grand Jury indicted him on multiple charges for stealing money from defendants sentenced to traffic school, according to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

John Bowers, 63, was fired from his job at the Davidson County General Sessions Court on Thursday. The same day police carried out search warrants of his car, home and person as part of a joint investigation carried out by MNPD's Fraud Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Bowers is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in fees paid to the Davidson Co. General Sessions Court by people sentenced to traffic school.

Police say he was the person who received those payments from defendants after they saw a judge.

Investigators accused Bowers of creating false paperwork to cover up his thefts, which they believe he committed over a long period of time. They also believe Bowers frequently targeted defendants that spoke very little English and had a limited understanding of the court system.

A Grand Jury returned Bowers' indictment Friday, charging him with one count of theft over $60,000 and three counts of official misconduct.

Bowers was booked into Davidson Co. Jail and will be held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests