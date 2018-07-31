Clear

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 suspects throw firebomb at Flint home

A local woman's security camera catches two hooded suspects trying to set her home on fire.One of them launche...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:53 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 7:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A local woman's security camera catches two hooded suspects trying to set her home on fire.

One of them launched what looks like a firebomb towards the home on Friday morning

Nancy Petty was asleep with her two dogs.

"Lots of confusion, didn't know what was going, so I'm like running outside to get my water, couldn't find my hose," Petty said.

Thankfully her neighbor had a fire extinguisher. He got it fast because he witnessed the firebomb.

Two guys walked by him as he's taking out the trash right before they attacked.

That molotov cocktail smashed through the first pane of glass but luckily Petty has a second pane of glass.

It could've been much worse if that fire got inside.

"It would've went right through my house, I still don't know why they picked me," Petty said. "They could've picked anybody in the street and do the same thing."

Petty feels lucky the damage is so light, shattered glass and burnt carpet. Her pets are safe too.

It was a scary situation, but she's staying strong.

"I'm not going to let those punks let me live in fear," Petty said. "I'm gonna continue my life the way it is and just go on."

She's confident Flint Police will stop these guys before they start any more fires.

