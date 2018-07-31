Clear

Trump economic adviser: Growth is sustainable

President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNN's Jake Tapper he believes economic growth can maintain pace in the US despite concerns from some prominent economists.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow expressed support Sunday for President Donald Trump's enthusiastic pursuit of tariffs on China, saying that so long as tariffs are "targeted," the actions are valid.

Kudlow, whose comments walked back his previous pre-White House characterization of tariffs as a "regressive tax on low-income families," was responding to a question from anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" about whether he agreed with Trump's tweet last week that "Tariffs are the greatest!"

"You know, if they're targeted for good purpose, as per China, I think the answer is absolutely yes," Kudlow answered.

Kudlow further remarked that his support for targeted tariffs has "always" been his view.

"Most free traders agree China has not played by the rules, and the trading system is broken largely because of them," he said.

Last week Trump defended his pursuit of tariffs against China as well as allies around the world on Twitter.

"Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that - and everybody's talking! Remember, we are the 'piggy bank' that's being robbed. All will be Great!" his tweet said.

While Trump touted an agreement last week between the US and European Union to reduce tariffs and barriers to trade following several weeks of escalating trade tensions, his trade war with China was having a negative impact elsewhere.

The administration unveiled $12 billion in aid last week for farmers hurt by Chinese reprisals targeting Trump voters, which are already having a painful impact on US soybean and pork exports.

Still, Kudlow touted the booming US economy overall on Sunday, saying the President deserves credit for recent economic victories, including 4.1% economic growth in the second quarter of the year -- the best showing since 2014, and unemployment lower than it has been for decades.

"I think the President deserves a victory lap," Kudlow said. "Low tax rates, rolling back regulations, opening up energy ... trade reform, which I think is already paying off with respect to the EU agreement we did last week. The fundamentals of the economy look really good."

Critics, however, say Trump's tax cuts may not filter down significantly to blue-collar Americans and are certain to widen economic inequality. The GOP's tax cuts and a bipartisan agreement to increase spending could explode the deficit, according to Congressional Budget Office projections, and wage growth -- long the downside of the recovery since the Great Recession -- is still fairly flat.

Kudlow warned against blaming Trump for economic tensions and to "give him a chance to get the policy in place."

"He inherited a completely broken world trading system, including a World Trade Organization, most particularly China, but not only China," Kudlow said. "He's trying to fix it. Other US presidents in both political parties, Dems and Republicans evenhanded, have never pushed the way he's pushing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests