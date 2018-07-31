False reports of gunfire cause 'stampede' at Brooklyn train station

A false alarm caused panic and a "stampede" at the Bedford Avenue Station on Saturday.

Reports of a gunshots fired at the Williamsburg train station were made around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Police responded and said no evidence of a gun or shots fired were found.

The situation briefly caused delays on the L train, but the MTA reports service has resumed.

Numerous people tweeted someone yelled there was a gun, causing a "stampede."

One woman said she "got trampled, my bag is ripped, lost my headphones and a shoes."

A follow-up tweet showed several pairs of shoes had been left behind inside the station. The woman said she was able to recover her shoes.

Outside, an image tweeted by another person showed dozens of people waiting outside the station.

A woman tweeted the ordeal was the "scariest moment."