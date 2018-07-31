Clear

Family displaced after charcoal grill catches home on fire

A Gwinnett County family was displaced after their home caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.Firef...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:19 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Gwinnett County family was displaced after their home caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 100 block of Ashland Manor Drive SE at 3:09 a.m. to find flames pouring from the roof.

The two-story home had heavy smoke billowing from the roof and the back porch of the residence.

Three adults and a dog were in the home when neighbors alerted them to the fire.

Smoke detectors inside the home did not activate due to the location of the flames.

Firefighters say the family was using a charcoal grill on the back porch, and were able to determine it as the accidental cause.

The home sustained extensive damage to the second floor, water damage in the attic and smoke damage throughout the home.

A neighboring home also sustained radiant heat damage to its vinyl siding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests