Family displaced after charcoal grill catches home on fire

A Gwinnett County family was displaced after their home caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 100 block of Ashland Manor Drive SE at 3:09 a.m. to find flames pouring from the roof.
The two-story home had heavy smoke billowing from the roof and the back porch of the residence.
Three adults and a dog were in the home when neighbors alerted them to the fire.
Smoke detectors inside the home did not activate due to the location of the flames.
Firefighters say the family was using a charcoal grill on the back porch, and were able to determine it as the accidental cause.
The home sustained extensive damage to the second floor, water damage in the attic and smoke damage throughout the home.
A neighboring home also sustained radiant heat damage to its vinyl siding.
