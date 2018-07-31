Clear

Three dead, seven injured after shooting on South Claiborne

Three people are dead and seven have been sent to the hospital after a shooting on South Claiborne.Details are...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 5:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 5:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three people are dead and seven have been sent to the hospital after a shooting on South Claiborne.

Details are scarce, but NOPD said the shooting happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Claiborne in the Central City neighborhood.

There are 10 victims. Three died and seven others were taken to area hospitals.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison gave an update at the scene about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and said that two people in hooded sweatshirts opened fire on "a large crowd" at a daiquiri shop on South Claiborne. They appeared to "fire indiscriminately." One of the men had a long rifle.

The two suspects fled on foot towards Martin Luther King Boulevard.

