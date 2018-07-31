Clear

Cause of death released for York County Prison inmate

The York County Coroner's office has released the cause of death for 41-year old Everett Palmer, Jr., of Seaford, Del...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 5:37 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 5:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The York County Coroner's office has released the cause of death for 41-year old Everett Palmer, Jr., of Seaford, Delaware. Palmer died on April 9, 2018 at York Hospital, after first becoming unresponsive at York County Prison.

According to the coroner's reported, released on July 28, 2018, Palmer died from: "Complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint." A contributing factor in Palmer's death was Sickle Cell Disease. The manner of death is undetermined.

The coroner's office says Palmer was being held in a single cell at the prison, when he became agitated and began hitting his head against the inside of his cell door. Prison officers responded to his cell around 4:20 a.m. and restrained Palmer.

Palmer was taken to the prison's medical clinic soon after the incident where he was noted to be unresponsive and resuscitation efforts began. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and Palmer was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m.

Palmer's family and legal counsel believes something further happened to the described "gentle giant," a U.S. Army veteran and father of two. They have hired a private medical examiner in New York to get another opinion on his death.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling this case.

