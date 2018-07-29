Clear

Trump threatens shutdown over wall, immigration

President Donald Trump threatened to push the government into shutdown ahead of the coming appropriations deadline if...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump threatened to push the government into shutdown ahead of the coming appropriations deadline if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.

Scroll for more content...

"I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump has previously floated the possibility of a government shutdown over border security and immigration, and on Sunday he made his threat explicit, saying he would do so unless Congress funds his proposed wall, which he promised Mexico would pay for, and puts in place his preferred immigration policies.

In May, Trump suggested "closing up the country for a while" if he did not get his wall.

"They don't want the wall," Trump said. "But we're going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while."

Sunday's shutdown threat from Trump also echoed a remark he made in February when he said "I'd love to see a shutdown" if the government did not agree to address immigration.

Congress ultimately passed a spending bill in March that funded the government through September. Trump threatened at the time to veto the spending agreement, but eventually signed the bill while expressing his displeasure with Congress.

"I said to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again," Trump said in March.

A shutdown over Trump's wall at the September deadline would mark the third lapse in appropriations this year, following a shutdown in January as Democrats battled with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans on protections for "Dreamers" as well as a brief shutdown when Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked a spending vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in June that he was canceling much of the Senate's August recess, saying the chamber needed the additional time to make progress on Trump's nominees and pass appropriations bills. And with the House out on August recess, there's not much time left before the deadline that both chambers will be in session.

Both Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and McConnell met with Trump last week to discuss funding the government.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"