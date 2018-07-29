Clear

Trump tweets he met with New York Times publisher

For all his taunting of the "failing" New York Times, President Donald Trump's hometown paper still has a hold on him...

For all his taunting of the "failing" New York Times, President Donald Trump's hometown paper still has a hold on him.

In a Sunday morning tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said that he had met with Times publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, at the White House.

"Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times," Trump wrote. "Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

A president meeting with the publisher of one of the country's most prominent newspapers is not unusual. Presidents have often held off-the-record meetings with owners and publishers of major media outlets.

But the Times holds a special place for Trump, a New York native. Despite his frequent criticism of Times' reporters and their stories, he has still given the paper multiple interviews.

Sulzberger is still a new publisher. He took over the family-controlled paper from his father Arthur Gregg Sulzberger in January and has been overseeing a boom time for the business.

Despite Trump's "failing New York Times" nickname, the Times is actually experiencing a surge in subscribers and popularity. Its profits increased by about two-thirds in the first quarter of 2018. Its "The Daily" podcast brings in millions of listeners each month.

Soon after winning the 2016 election, Trump traveled tomeet with editors and reporters at the New York Times' headquarters, where he lauded the paper as a "great, great American jewel" and that he hoped they could all "get along."

The New York Times and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on further details about the meeting, including when it took place.

