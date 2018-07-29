Clear

Residents return home after Pasqual Fire

Neighbors relieved Friday night, as they returned home after the Pasqual Fire forced evacuations, seeing their homes ...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Neighbors relieved Friday night, as they returned home after the Pasqual Fire forced evacuations, seeing their homes untouched after more than 240 acres burned.

Scroll for more content...

Families like the Saldamandos and Cannons were very concerned as the flames closed in, saying they lost their homes in 2007, during the Witch Fire.

"See the bombers dropping right across the front yard, so it was pretty gnarly, thinking you know, here it goes again," Victor Saldamando said. He and his wife rushed home from vacation in Newport as soon as they heard the fire was edging closer.

Jason Cannon grew up in Ramona, the family home burning down 11 years earlier, this time, he sent his mom and dad to his home with the dogs, and stood watch, "hanging out and making sure nothing else happens and keep them up to date."

Their neighbor down the street, Gayle Stone also nervous when she came home, "the minute we were driving home today we saw smoke.. it was like okay go home and get ready."

"My husband was getting ready to take the dogs out. I got important papers, jewelry, cash, everything you want to take out, the few important things," Stone said it was a painful task, as she was in a walking cast for a broken ankle.

She said they were ready for the worst case scenario. That kind of loss the Saldamandos know too well, talking about pets who had to find new homes while lived in a smaller place during construction. They lost all their pictures and worldly possessions, the only things left standing were their door, a detached garage, and the front gate.

Friday, neighbors watched firefighters go to work, attacking from the air and on the ground.

"Seeing all the aircraft and seeing the DC10 coming in, oh my gosh! It's amazing!" Stone said

"We're excited, fireman kicked butt again," Saldamano said the first thing he did when he pulled into his driveway was thank a firefighter walking by.

All of them happy and grateful for the work those men and women did to protect their neighborhood.

Firefighters will be out in Ramona to ensure hot spots don't flare up overnight.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"