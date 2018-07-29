Canton trail users aim to 'take back our trail' following sex assault investigation

A group in Canton made a stand following an investigation into a possible sexual assault that happened along a trail in town.

Social media users staged a "take back our trail" walk for the women in the Collinsville section of town.

According to police, the sexual assault happened on Tuesday around 11 a.m. on a portion of the town's rails-to-trails.

Saturday's walk started at 3 p.m. along Main Street outside of the LaSalle Market.

Hundreds of people signed up to attend.

The group walked along the river to Atwater Road, where the alleged assault took place.

The goal was to leave flower petals on the trail.

The group said it was not protesting anything, but rather feeling the collective power of reclaiming a public trail where women should feel safe.

The suspect whom the victim said committed the crime was described as a man in his 30s. He wore a gray shirt and black shorts. He was between 5'7" and 5'9" tall with a slender-to-medium build.

He may also have had a small dog with him.

Police said they spent Tuesday night and most of the day Wednesday searching the trail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police.