Community rallies around boy, 5, who had bike stolen

The Millstadt community is rallying around an autistic 5-year-old boy who had his bike stolen.Someone stole Do...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Millstadt community is rallying around an autistic 5-year-old boy who had his bike stolen.

Someone stole Don Richardson, Jr's 3-wheel bike on Sunday. After the theft, his father posted about the incident on NextDoor.

The theft tugged at heartstrings, spurring people to spread the word, near and far. Richardson, Sr. says the 3-wheel bike is perfect for his son.

"He could put his stuff in a basket. He doesn't have to worry about falling as balancing is not an issue there," said Don Richardson, Sr.

Richardson, Sr. enjoyed watching his son ride the bike every day picking up his neighbor's trash.

"It brought joy to me. He could do something the other kids could do too," Richardson, Sr. said.

The thief has since knocked them out of a routine they have come to appreciate.

"I don't want anything bad to happen to the person who did it. They did it for their own reason. God will take care of that," said Richardson, Sr.

Richardson, Jr. says he has a few words for the thief.

"Can you please give me the bike?"

