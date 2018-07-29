Clear

Protesters rally against Russia's plan to raise retirement ages

Protesters packed part of Moscow on Saturday to protest a bill that would raise Russia's retirement ages to 65 years ...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Protesters packed part of Moscow on Saturday to protest a bill that would raise Russia's retirement ages to 65 years for men and 63 for women.

Scroll for more content...

Demonstrators with banners and signs rallied in the city center after the country's Communist Party got permission from the mayor's office for the protest, state media outlet RIA Novosti reported.

The Duma, or lower legislative house, passed the measure in a first reading earlier this month. The upper house has yet to consider it.

The current retirement ages are 60 for men and 55 for women. The government has cast raising the retirement ages as necessary to keep pension funds solvent because the proportion of retirees is rising.

Raising the retirement age, though, likely would mean more people will not live long enough to ever receive a pension. About 57% of Russian men were expected in 2016 to live past 65, according to the World Bank.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"