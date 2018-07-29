Korean war remains headed to Oahu

Remains believed to be those of U-S service members killed decades ago in the Korean war will arrive in Hawaii next week for identification. Vice President Mike Pence will be among those here to receive them. Not only will this bring long overdue closure for loved ones, but Secretary of Defense James Mattis says that North Korea turning over these remains is a step toward more positive international diplomacy.

"At this moment a plane is carrying the remains of some great fallen heroes," Donald Trump announced at the White House Friday. "In everything we do and every action we take we are fighting for loyal, hard working, patriotic citizens of our blessed nation."

The 55 cases of remains believed to be from the Korean war will be honored at a ceremony in South Korea. before being transported to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the largest skeletal identification lab in the world.

"They have to go through the identification process," said Charles Prichard, Director of Public Affairs at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. "Then once identification is made appropriate family members will be notified."

Vice President Mike Pence will be here to receive the remains. In a statement he said:

"President Trump asked that I travel to Hawaii on August 1 to participate in the Honorable Carry Ceremony and receive the remains as they return to American soil. As the son of a Korean War combat veteran, it is deeply humbling to be part of this historic moment."