Clear

Korean war remains headed to Oahu

Remains believed to be those of U-S service members killed decades ago in the Korean war will arrive in Hawaii next w...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Remains believed to be those of U-S service members killed decades ago in the Korean war will arrive in Hawaii next week for identification. Vice President Mike Pence will be among those here to receive them. Not only will this bring long overdue closure for loved ones, but Secretary of Defense James Mattis says that North Korea turning over these remains is a step toward more positive international diplomacy.

Scroll for more content...

"At this moment a plane is carrying the remains of some great fallen heroes," Donald Trump announced at the White House Friday. "In everything we do and every action we take we are fighting for loyal, hard working, patriotic citizens of our blessed nation."

The 55 cases of remains believed to be from the Korean war will be honored at a ceremony in South Korea. before being transported to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the largest skeletal identification lab in the world.

"They have to go through the identification process," said Charles Prichard, Director of Public Affairs at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. "Then once identification is made appropriate family members will be notified."

Vice President Mike Pence will be here to receive the remains. In a statement he said:

"President Trump asked that I travel to Hawaii on August 1 to participate in the Honorable Carry Ceremony and receive the remains as they return to American soil. As the son of a Korean War combat veteran, it is deeply humbling to be part of this historic moment."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"