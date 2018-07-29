Clear

North Miami Beach cop arrested for beating pregnant woman is fired

A North Miami Beach police officer arrested after allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach has been fired, p...

A North Miami Beach police officer arrested after allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach has been fired, police said.

Ambar Pacheco, 26, faces aggravated battery charges stemming from the incident while she was off duty Wednesday night, according to a police report.

"I saw red and beat the s--- out of her," Pacheco said of the victim, whose boyfriend -- the ex-cop claimed in the report -- had kicked her sister in the face.

"Due to Ms. Ambar Pacheco's recent off-duty actions, her employment with the City of North Miami Beach has been terminated effective immediately," Chief William Hernandez said Friday via his department's Twitter account.

The victim, Evoni Murray, 27, told police that Pacheco struck her in the stomach in Miami Beach, the police report states, adding that Murray was eight months pregnant and due to give birth August 4.

"I observed the victim to be in severe pain in her abdomen region and possibly having contractions," Miami Beach Police officer Alberto Castro wrote in the report.

Murray was transported to a hospital, where she gave birth that night, police said.

Pacheco told police that "she doesn't know who, but she kicked somebody," according to the report.

The incident started when Pacheco got into an argument with Murray's boyfriend, Joseph Predelus, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

"Luckily, we had got her to Mount Sinai (Hospital) just in time because it only took seven minutes for the labor," Predelus told the station, adding that Murray and their infant son were healthy.

Pacheco had been on the job for less than a year and her status was probationary, CNN affiliate WPLG reported.

It's unclear whether Pacheco has an attorney.

