Bronx street to be renamed for slain teen Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz

A street in the Bronx will be renamed for slain teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, officials said Friday.The...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A street in the Bronx will be renamed for slain teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, officials said Friday.

The announcement will be made Monday morning at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, according to Councilman Ritchie Torres's office. Torres and Guzman-Feliz's family are set to attend.

That intersection marks the spot where the 15-year-old was viciously beaten by a group of reputed members of the Trinitarios gang the night of June 20.

Guzman-Feliz was chased for blocks by his attackers, who were allegedly out searching for rivals. They mistook Guzman-Feliz for a rival gang member, police said.

he teen ran into a bodega at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue and tried to hide, but his attackers dragged him from the shop and hacked at him with knives and a machete. He suffered a lethal slash to his throat.

Widely shared surveillance video shows Guzman-Feliz stumbling back into the bodega then being pointed toward the door -- a move the bodgea owner says was meant to urge the teen to run to a nearby hospital because an ambulance was taking too long.

Mortally wounded, Guzman-Feliz set out from the bodega but collapsed on the sidewalk and died before he made it to the hospital.

The brutal killing sparked widespread community outrage and spurred the allocation of $18 million to fight gang violence in the borough. A petition circulated calling for the closure of the bodega, which has yet to reopen. On Monday, workers were allowed back into the store to clean.

"Justice for Junior" became a rallying cry.

In the weeks after his death, a massive memorial grew at the site where he was attacked. It spanned blocks and was made of thousands of candles, photos, stuffed animals and other mementos. Murals have been created in Guzman-Feliz's honor.

Monday's event will be the latest move to remember the teen who was a member of the NYPD Explorer's Program and had dreams of becoming a detective.

The event is not the actual street renaming ceremony, but renderings of what the street signs will look like will be revealed, officials said.

