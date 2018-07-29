Clear

As app grows in popularity, KC works to fit scooters into transportation scheme

In the last two weeks, the sleek black scooters lining downtown sidewalks have become Caleb Whiting's ride of choice....

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the last two weeks, the sleek black scooters lining downtown sidewalks have become Caleb Whiting's ride of choice.

Scroll for more content...

"They're just easier because you don't have to park anywhere," he said.

He now takes one to work almost every day.

"It's super easy," he said. "You just follow the traffic."

On Friday, he and his friend, Justin Opalek, were zipping through the crossroads to grab lunch in the river market.

"They're fun," Opalek said. "They're easy to maneuver."

Whiting stays in the bike lane whenever he can, but he's noticed that not everyone is following the rules.

"I think some people didn't read the directions and are riding on the sidewalk," he said.

The Bird app tells users to follow the rules of the road and encourages them to wear a helmet.

Beth Breitenstein works for Kansas City Public Works. She said the city is working with Bird to develop a set of rules for the scooters to help them fit into the city's transportation scheme.

She also said and that future bike-friendly initiatives in KC will make the streets safer for scooters, too.

"We discourage people from riding on the sidewalk altogether," Breitenstein said. "No matter what form of travel, whether you're riding a scooter or a bike, we can obey the rules of the road and coexist peacefully and be aware of your surroundings."

The city requires scooters to stay on the streets in order to avoid collisions with pedestrians.

Whiting believes people will eventually get used to sharing the streets downtown.

"People just need to pay attention to the rules before they ride," he said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"