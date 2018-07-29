Clear

Artist paints mural that highlights Phoenix neighborhood

A Phoenix neighborhood group has hired an artist to paint a mural honoring their community.Neighbors in the Wo...

A Phoenix neighborhood group has hired an artist to paint a mural honoring their community.

Neighbors in the Woodlea Melrose area near Seventh Avenue and Mackenzie Drive are proud of their community and want to have a painter depict its favorite features.

"If you drive through our neighborhood, there's [sic] chairs and tables and things that people have purchased to make the neighborhood more accessible to people socializing," Diana Udy said.

Udy grew up in the central Phoenix neighborhood near Indian School Road and Seventh Avenue.

"It's always had a great sense of community, meeting each other, walking their dogs, walking their strollers with babies," Udy explained.

She played a crucial role in getting a muralist named Bacpac to paint a wall that extends across several yards in an alleyway.

"You often pass this art on a freeway and you just go by it really fast," Bacpac said. "This was a place where people could walk their dogs and people are coming down on their bicycles and they're looking so I had the opportunity to include their dogs -- a lot of these are old neighborhood dogs."

Udy says that several of her dachsunds are displayed on the wall as well as other neighborhood dogs. The mural also has sets of chairs, which is because the neighborhood used grant money to purchase front porch seating for every house.

"She took me for a little tour around the neighborhood and I saw irrigation ponds, I saw all these different chairs: Adirondack, bench, Victorian, sofas, wicker," Bacpac said.

Neighbors and local businesses pitch in ice and water to Bacpac and her team while she works in the sweltering heat. She's been working on the painting for three and a half weeks and just has some finishing touches to make before moving on to the next big project.

"Rather this than the office for me," said Bacpac.

