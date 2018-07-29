Clear

New this year, sexual abuse education to start in Georgia schools for children K-9

As kids are ready to head back to school, we are advocating for you. There are some big changes that parents need to ...

As kids are ready to head back to school, we are advocating for you. There are some big changes that parents need to know about.

Starting this school year, schools in Georgia will have sexual abuse education that will start in kindergarten. The idea behind this is students need to know what to do if they are being sexually abused.

This means the schools will now teach students as early as six years old how to speak up and tell if they are being abused. Every parent that spoke with us is all for it, even as early as kindergarten.

This new state law requires that public schools here in Georgia will now require students from kindergarten through the ninth grade get annual, age-appropriate education about sexual abuse, assault and how to prevent them.

This new legislation also mandates the training of the instructor, who should either be a teacher or a school counselor.

Georgia is the 35th state to pass similar legislation known as Erin's Law. The CDC estimates that about one in six boys and one in four girls are sexually abused before age 18.

Parents we spoke to said this education is a great thing.

"If it's being taught by somebody they trust and if they are experiencing something like this at home if the can say it to a teacher gives them permission to talk to a teacher about it," one parent said.

This is not about sexual education, this is about personal body safety and knowing what abuse looks like and how to report it.

We reached out to Atlanta Public Schools to find out how they will be implementing it this year. They have not yet responded to our request.

