Initiative to ban state funding for abortions headed to Oregon ballot

An initiative that would ban state funding for abortions will be on the Oregon ballot in November.
The Secretary of State says the petition collected more than the necessary signatures it needed.
Anti-abortion activists want to amend the Oregon Constitution so that state or local public money is not used in abortions.
The exceptions would be if a doctor says a pregnant woman is physically injured or sick and her life is in danger, or if required by federal law, such as rape or incest.
Oregon is regarded by many as one of the most pro-choice states in the country.
Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last year signed into law a bill expanding coverage on abortions and other reproductive services to thousands of Oregonians, regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.
