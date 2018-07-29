Clear

Community wants oversight board on officer shootings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to find out if anyone caught the entirety of the deadly police shoot...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to find out if anyone caught the entirety of the deadly police shooting from Thursday night on video.

Right now they're relying on evidence from the scene and interviews to investigate the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick.

Some people in the community don't believe law enforcement should be the only ones investigating the incident.

Arnold Hayes, with the organization Community Oversight Now, is gathering signatures put the issue of creating an oversight board on the ballot.

He has been fighting for it ever since Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by an officer in February 2017.

"You know when your heart people deserve a say. Give people a chance to vote on this. Let them decide if this is something Nashville is ready for," said Hayes.

"This this could have helped the Jocques Clemmons situation. It can also help the gentleman who lost his life last night."

Dorothy Owens is also in favor of the Community Oversight Board.

She said she's disappointed there is no video evidence yet of the shooting.

"We don't know. We just have to go by what we hear. Something has to change," said Hayes.

Those pushing for the board say they don't feel Metro Council has taken their demands seriously.

At least one Council member is. Freddie O'Connell tweeted his thoughts on Thursday's shooting.

"Over the past 12 hours, I have spoken extensively to both law enforcement and community members. I think it's critically important to pay attention to the voices of Oversight Now in this conversation. There's a reason they're trying to accomplish their goal," he tweeted.

Hambrick's aunt told News4 on Friday she is asking for prayers.

