Clear

Selectman and town residents respond to 'kneeling' controversy

A Haddam Selectman's decision to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting sparked controversy in town and o...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:02 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Haddam Selectman's decision to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at a meeting sparked controversy in town and online.

Scroll for more content...

Channel 3 spoke with residents who gathered on the town green on Friday night to voice their opinions in support and in protest.

Several hundred people placed flags to protest the Selectman Melissa Schlag's decision to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at a July 16th Board of Selectman meeting.

Since her decision, Schlag's Facebook page is blanketed with posts both in support and against her.

"This is just people getting out and saying that for the Pledge of Allegiance that we're supporting the flag," said Haddam resident Rick Annino.

Those in protest of Schlag's actions placed 1,000 flags on the green.

"To me, it's very unpatriotic and there's no place for that," said Haddam resident Fred Hartke.

Selectman Schlag spoke to Channel 3 in a phone interview on Friday. She said she knelt in response to President Trump meeting that same day with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't kneel because I hate my country," said Schlag. "I kneel because I love my country."

Schlag said she does have many supporters who believe her kneeling was patriotic.

The town's First Selectman Lizz Milardo stood in solidarity with those who gathered on Friday.

"She does have a right to kneel. I don't feel it should have happened at a town meeting because she is being paid to be there," said First Selectman Milardo.

The event closed with a standing Pledge of Allegiance. For some, that was enough, but others said they will demand action.

"I think she should have to resign because she is a paid official," said West Hartford resident, Jill Luisi.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"