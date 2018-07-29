Clear

In tense exchange, legal scholar Alan Dershowitz accuses Michael Avenatti of ethics lapse

Renowned legal scholar Alan Dershowitz chastised attorney Michael Avenatti in a tense exchange Friday night, saying t...

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Renowned legal scholar Alan Dershowitz chastised attorney Michael Avenatti in a tense exchange Friday night, saying the combative lawyer who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels committed a legal ethics violation in a New York City restaurant.

Scroll for more content...

Specifically, Dershowitz said by approaching the President's former attorney, Michael Cohen, in the restaurant without first seeking the approval of Cohen's counsel, Avenatti went too far, too fast.

"If you weren't given permission to have that conversation with Michael Cohen you may have to ... answer to an ethics committee," Dershowitz told Avenatti, while both men were speaking on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

Dershowitz was referring to reports that Avenatti pitched Cohen on working together against Trump at a chance dinner encounter last week, at Scalintella on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

But Avenatti said Dershowitz didn't know what he was talking about.

"Alan, you really need to start talking only about things that you know about as opposed to things you have no knowledge about," he said. "You have no knowledge of the communications that went on between me and Michael Cohen's representatives ... long before that restaurant meeting."

"You just make it up as you go along," he added. "You need to go back and concentrate on what invites you get at Martha's Vineyard, since that appears to be what you are really good at."

Avenatti was referring to Dershowitz's complaint, in June, that he was being shunned from social gatherings in Martha's Vineyard ever since he supported President Trump on some key legal issues and argued against impeachment in his book "The Case Against Impeaching Trump."

Avenatti declined to say whether or not he had actually received permission from Cohen's lawyer, saying that he had received permission from Cohen himself, which Dershowitz argued wasn't enough.

Later in the conversation Avenatti accused Dershowitz of being cozy with Trump, who recently tweeted a recommendation of his book, and questioned the Harvard professor's bones fides, when it came to legal ethics.

"Alan, I feel sorry for the students you taught legal ethics to, by the way, because you didn't teach the truth," Avenatti said.

"Well they've become justices of the Supreme Court, judges, some of the most important people in America," Dershowitz fired back. "If you had been in my class you would not have had the conversation with Michael Cohen."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"