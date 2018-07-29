Clear

McCaskill: Attempted hacking 'not successful'

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said that Russians unsuccessfully attempted to hack her Senate computer network after The Daily Beast reported that there was a phishing attempt against her office last year mirroring the tactics used successfully against John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman in the 2016 presidential election.

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Thursday that Russians unsuccessfully attempted to hack her Senate computer network.

McCaskill's acknowledgment was in response to a report from The Daily Beast that there was a phishing attempt against her office last year mirroring the tactics used successfully against John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman in the 2016 presidential election. The US intelligence community has accused Russia of perpetrating the hack against Podesta and others in an effort to sway the election in favor of President Donald Trump.

"While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this," McCaskill said in a statement. "I will not be intimidated. I've said it before and I will say it again, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a thug and a bully."

Thursday's report said hackers sent forged emails to targets in the Senate with malicious links as part of an effort that Microsoft picked up. It said there was nothing to suggest the hacking attempt was successful.

CNN has rated the Missouri Senate contest a "toss-up," as the Democratic senator seeks re-election in a state that went for Trump in 2016.

At the Aspen Security Forum last week, Microsoft corporate vice president for customer security and trust Tom Burt said Russia had attempted to hack into the online accounts of staffers on three congressional campaigns ahead of the midterm elections this year. The allegation from Microsoft in addition to The Daily Beast report marked the first major public accusations of attempted interference by Russia in the 2018 elections.

Top US national security officials have sounded the alarm about potential threats to the US in cyberspace. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said earlier this month that the situation was critical and went as far as comparing the "warning signs" to those faced ahead of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

"The warning signs are there," Coats said. "The system is blinking. It is why I believe we are at a critical point."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"