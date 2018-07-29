Settle in with these weekend reads

A gold rush underway. A $200 million scam. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

A gold rush in Alaska broke out on election night in 2016. It pitted greens against energy giants. Tribe against tribe. See and hear for yourself what's at stake for people, animals and environments.

The administration's now-reversed "zero tolerance" policy spurred a wave of grass-roots groups that wanted to help reunite separated families. Grandmas arrived at a Texas bus station with backpacks stuffed with supplies. A 6-year-old's lemonade stand raised thousands of dollars. This is what else we saw across the country.

Lawmakers in Cuba have endorsed a draft of a new constitution for the communist island nation that could allow for the legalization of same-sex marriage. Here are some of the proposed changes.

When she's not working in a physics lab, she's writing Wikipedia articles to help women in science get the recognition they deserve. Jess Wade challenged herself to write one per day, and so far, she's outpacing that rate.

After two years investigating one of the longest-running frauds in history, CNN reporters Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken finally met its central figure: Maria Duval. She's the psychic whose photo and name have been used on countless letters sent around the world as the hook to reel in millions of victims and hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie writes that there are times to dwell on the lessons of the Srebrenica genocide that took place in Bosnia 23 years ago. But as the war survivor who led the Association of the Mothers of Srebrenica is laid to rest, Jolie reflects on the powerful influence of her life.

Demi Lovato doesn't have the luxury of self-destructing in private, writes Nicole Slaughter-Graham, and this week's news of the signer's reported overdose proves that. But for Slaughter-Graham, who is almost nine years sober, Lovato's willingness to talk about her disease is a testament to her courage.