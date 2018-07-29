Deputies: Detective arrested for theft

A Marion County Sheriff's Office detective was arrested on Thursday for theft.

Scroll for more content...

The sheriff's office said they received information from the Salem Police Department regarding Sean Banks and potential criminal activity in March.

Upon further information, the sheriff's office asked Salem police to conduct an investigation.

Banks was arrested for one count of theft by taking, four counts of theft by selling and one count of official misconduct, and was been booked at the Linn County Jail.

Banks was placed on administrative leave on July 12.

The investigation is ongoing.