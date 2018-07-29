Drinking water onboard USS Eisenhower tests positive for E. coli

During routine water testing yesterday, water onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) tested positive for E. coli.

Portable water for water fountains, restrooms and dining facilities on the carrier were secured, according to a Norfolk Naval Shipyard press release.

Drinking fountains and restrooms on Pier 5 were secured as a precaution.

No other tests performed in multiple buildings adjacent to the Eisenhower yielded positive results, though.

The cause of the water contamination is currently under investigation.