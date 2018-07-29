Man Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting

A man was shot and killed in what authorities are describing as a road rage incident on the 710 Freeway in the South Gate area Thursday night..

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound near the 91 Freeway when the shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

The victim was involved in some type of road rage incident with someone in another vehicle when a gunman fired several rounds, hitting him at least once in the upper body, the Sheriff's Department stated.

The person driving the wounded victim exited the freeway in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue and parked in a lot near the Bicycle Hotel and Casino to call for help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Department stated.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name, but family members identified him to KTLA as 24-year-old Salvatore Corrales.

The man driving Corrales was not injured in the shooting.

Authorities are searching for a black SUV that may have been involved in the shooting. No description of the gunman was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.