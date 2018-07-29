A very Brady house for sale

There isn't a "For Sale" sign outside 11222 Dilling Street. But ask any fan of "The Brady Bunch," and they'll say the home needs no introduction. "The Brady Bunch House," the classic split-level scene for nearly every episode of the hit TV show, is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The listing reads like a typical home in a spendy Los Angeles neighborhood -- 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,477 square feet, with a price tag just shy of $1.9 million. There's a lush rose garden, a shady gazebo and a bubbling water fountain. But that's where typical ends and iconic begins.

While the actual show was filmed on a sound stage at Paramount Studios eight miles away, the property's layout and design are remarkably similar to what viewers saw on the series.

Look carefully at the details of the backyard and you can almost see Peter and Bobby Brady running on the astroturf. The original driveway and garage are primed for a clunky station wagon like the Brady's owned -- and there's an in-house intercom similar to the one Alice would use to call the kids down for dinner.

Wall-to-wall white carpeting? Check. Wood-paneled walls and a brown stone fireplace? Check and check. (And don't forget pink floral carpeting with matching bedspreads.)

"It's very stylistic of the 1960s and 1970s," real estate agent Ernie Carswell, who holds the listing, told CNN in a recent interview. "It was cutting edge."

"The Brady Bunch" was already on the air by the time Violet McCallister and her family bought the home for $61,000 in 1972. Although it's a shocking figure for today's house hunters, Carswell said it was considered a hefty price for a home of that size. Today, similar houses in the tree-lined neighborhood sell for as much as $2 million.

"Buyers came to us within the first day," Carswell said of the listing, adding that televison producers, network heads and jet setters have flown in from across the country to take a peek inside.

In the week since the home was placed on the market, Carswell has fielded interest from several hundred prospective buyers. He's boiled it down to 75-100 serious contenders. Appointment-only showings will continue through the weekend, but Carswell said he's received a generous handful of offers.

Brady Bunch fans and neighbors have expressed concern developers will snag the property to build a new home. Carswell said the McCallister family is open-minded about the next chapter for their house, but "there would be millions of fans, myself included, who would be disappointed to see it wrecked."

As "The Brady Bunch" grew in popularity, so did crowds on the sidewalk outside the McCallister home. Tourists flock to the neighborhood -- posing with dogs, baby strollers and even in their wedding attire. McCallister's granddaughter, Kelsey grew up in the house and loved to look out the kitchen window at the people admiring their property. Her grandmother was happy to share stories about her home with joggers and people "just passing through."

"People were so excited to stand in front of 'The Brady Bunch' house," Kelsey McCallister told CNN.

She estimates 40-50 people come to visit the home each day -- making it, according to Carswell, the second most photographed home in the United States.

He's confident he'll find a homeowner who will embrace that tradition, preserve the historical integrity, and keep the 1970s kitschy aura alive well into the next generation.

"There are fans of this house who weren't even born when the show originally aired, but they're fervently in love with it," he said. "It's a real snap shot of American culture that has survived."