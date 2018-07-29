'No Brainer' reunites Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

Get ready to add another song to your summer playlist.
Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper dropped another one Friday, "No Brainer."
The track marks a musical reunion for the four artists who released their hit single, "I'm the One" last year.
Perfect for the lazy days of summer -- and as the track's title suggests -- the lyrics to "No Brainer" don't require much thought: "You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer/It ain't that hard to choose/Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer/You got your mind unloose/Go hard and watch the sun rise/One night'll change your whole life/Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer."
Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged
The video for the song features Khaled, his adorable son and the rest of the best-music makers hanging out on a film set.
