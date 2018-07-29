Clear

Listen: The sun is not silent

A group of scientists from NASA and the ESA have been studying the sun for decades, listen to what they discovered.

Posted: Jul. 29, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Close your eyes and listen to this clip. It may sound like a Tibetan meditation bowl or a giant cosmic didgeridoo, but it's actually the sun! Kind of.

A group of very poetic scientists from NASA and the ESA (The European Space Agency) used data from NASA's Solar and Heliospehric Observatory to map the vibrations that form the "low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat." The result will either chill you out or instill a deep and vague sense of heliacal unease.

Alex Young, associate director for science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, explains a little bit more about what you're hearing when you're hearing the sun.

"When anything material moves, waves travel through it, and the same thing happens inside the Sun," he says in a NASA recording. Since humans can't see that sort of movement on the sun with the naked eye, this "Sun song" is that movement translated into a medium we can actually sense -- sound.

That's pretty exciting for scientists too, since this sheds some light, so to speak, on the literal inner workings of our mother star.

"The Sun is vibrating at lots of different frequencies," Young says. "We don't have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun...so using a star or the Sun's natural vibrations allows us to see inside of it."

So, the sun doesn't sound like a massive yule log like some people may have suspected, but the result is something equally as pleasant -- and probably more useful, from a research perspective.

Put this on a loop, slap some cool cucumbers over your eyes, and become one with the universe.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"