CCFD rescue patient 30-feet above ground in south Las Vegas

The Clark County Fire Department said they rescued a person from 30-feet above ground Friday morning.
Crews responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. in the 13800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sloan Road.
According to the fire department, a patient became incapacitated approximately 30-feet in the air. At the scene, the patient was accessed and moved to the ground within 12 minutes.
The patient was taken to a local hospital and a second person was treated on the scene for an unknown condition.
A heavy rescue unit, two trucks, two engines, two rescues, the water tender, and a battalion chief responded to the incident, the department said. Further details were not immediately released.
