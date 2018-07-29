Clear

CCFD rescue patient 30-feet above ground in south Las Vegas

The Clark County Fire Department said they rescued a person from 30-feet above ground Friday morning.Crews res...

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Jul. 28, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Clark County Fire Department said they rescued a person from 30-feet above ground Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Crews responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. in the 13800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sloan Road.

According to the fire department, a patient became incapacitated approximately 30-feet in the air. At the scene, the patient was accessed and moved to the ground within 12 minutes.

The patient was taken to a local hospital and a second person was treated on the scene for an unknown condition.

A heavy rescue unit, two trucks, two engines, two rescues, the water tender, and a battalion chief responded to the incident, the department said. Further details were not immediately released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"