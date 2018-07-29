Clear

East Memphis family says they're being terrorized by gang

An East Memphis family says they're being terrorized by a neighborhood gang and they don't know where to turn....

An East Memphis family says they're being terrorized by a neighborhood gang and they don't know where to turn.

In the past month, two of their loved ones were robbed and shot at, their Dunn Avenue house was sprayed with bullets, and early Thursday morning, their cars were set on fire.

This time, the family caught the suspects on camera.

"These people shouldn't be on the streets," said victim Eddy Gonzalez. "These people should have a special place to think about what they're doing – I think we all know where that place is."

Gonzalez and his family have been living in fear for more than a month after they say they've been repeatedly targeted. The latest attack happened overnight when they awoke to find two of their cars and their welcome mat on their front porch on fire.

"I guess one of the tires exploded because of the fire, and that's when we woke up," Gonzalez said.

The family says they installed several security cameras two days ago to try to catch the suspects in the act, and it worked.

One video shows a man dousing two of the family's cars with gasoline while another man keeps watch from the street, before the first man sets the cars on fire and takes off running.

Within minutes, the video shows an MPD officer pull up. Police say he was already patrolling the area when he saw the smoke.

About two hours later, the family believes their surveillance cameras captured the same men – along with some friends – walking past the house again.

"I don't have words to explain what to feel," Gonzalez said.

Thursday's incident is just the latest in a string of violent crimes that has the family on edge.

Last month, Avion Brown, 18, was arrested on aggravated robbery and attempted murder charges after Gonzalez says he robbed his brother's girlfriend and nearly shot his brother.

Then last week, their house was sprayed with bullets.

The family says they know where the suspects live and have told police, but only one has been arrested.

"They're not doing enough and they're not giving us resources that we need," Gonzalez said. "I don't know, something's not right because this shouldn't be happening."

They want the rest of the suspects off the streets before someone gets killed.

"We don't want a tragedy like that to happen, and we don't want it to happen to other people around the neighborhood," Gonzalez said.

The family says they have no idea why they're being targeted, except that perhaps Brown's friends are retaliating against them because of his arrest.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance video or think you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

