Clear

West Nile virus found in crow in Bangor Township

The Bay County Mosquito Control has found evidence of West Nile virus in a crow.Mosquito Control said it is ta...

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jul. 28, 2018 12:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Bay County Mosquito Control has found evidence of West Nile virus in a crow.

Scroll for more content...

Mosquito Control said it is taking steps to reduce adult and larval mosquito populations.

Officials will continue to monitor the virus until Oct. 1 by testing mosquito samples, dead crows, and blue jays.

"Bay County has seen West Nile virus-positive birds and mosquitoes nearly every year since 2002. As our program is responding with increased surveillance and control efforts throughout the area, residents are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites," said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control Manager.

The state has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus for the 2018 season.

Those bitten by an infected mosquito will experience a fever, headache, and or body aches.

If residents see a dead crow or blue jay, they should call the Bay County Mosquito Control at (989) 894-4555 to report it.

They advise to not handle a dead bird with bare hands and to always use gloves to handle the bird.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"