West Nile virus found in crow in Bangor Township

The Bay County Mosquito Control has found evidence of West Nile virus in a crow.

Mosquito Control said it is taking steps to reduce adult and larval mosquito populations.

Officials will continue to monitor the virus until Oct. 1 by testing mosquito samples, dead crows, and blue jays.

"Bay County has seen West Nile virus-positive birds and mosquitoes nearly every year since 2002. As our program is responding with increased surveillance and control efforts throughout the area, residents are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites," said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control Manager.

The state has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus for the 2018 season.

Those bitten by an infected mosquito will experience a fever, headache, and or body aches.

If residents see a dead crow or blue jay, they should call the Bay County Mosquito Control at (989) 894-4555 to report it.

They advise to not handle a dead bird with bare hands and to always use gloves to handle the bird.