Props are having a moment: The week in politics, GIF'd

If I had a dollar for every time I exclaimed "What a week!" with an exasperated sigh, I might be able to afford one s...

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jul. 28, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If I had a dollar for every time I exclaimed "What a week!" with an exasperated sigh, I might be able to afford one share of Facebook stock (especially after yesterday). But it was indeed another one of those weeks, and props emerged as the breakout star. Let's relive it together, on loop.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker was not thrilled with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's appearance before the committee. You know when the glasses come out, things are getting serious. Or things need to be read. Sometimes both.

Secret audio recordings are having their biggest moment since the 1990s. Michael Cohen secretly recorded a conversation with then-candidate Donald Trump. This week Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney and apparent expert in staying relevant, released the tape to CNN. Look at how animated he got over it!

This week's drama didn't stop Trump from taking a "Made in America" products tour on the lawn of the White House. Honestly, it looked a lot like a Showcase Showdown from "The Price is Right," which is amazing. I want to win a new RV (even though I don't have a driveway, hate nature and have no idea what I'd do with it).

Trump scaled down his prop during a trip to the Midwest on Thursday. He showed off a twist on the classic MAGA hat, this one reading "Make Our Farmers Great Again." Apologies to any farmers who currently thought they were great. Your parents lied to you.

This headgear wins the week. Trump got a custom hard hat during a trip to Granite City, Illinois. While this was not Trump's first time sporting safety gear -- he famously donned a miner's helmet in West Virginia -- he gave off strong "Blue Steel" vibes this time around. Hard hats: So hot right now.

High five, Sen. Orrin Hatch! You're alive and thriving! Earlier this week, Google searching the senator would return a result saying that he died last year. Clearly not the case. He had a good sense of humor about it, though, whereas most of us probably would have been sent spiraling into an existential crisis.

