Gulf War Fast Facts

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Jul. 28, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the 1990-1991 Persian Gulf War. In response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990, the United States and other countries launched military operations known as Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

Facts:
The Allied coalition was made up of 39 countries: Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Kuwait, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The US Department of Defense has estimated the incremental costs of the Gulf War at $61 billion, with US allies providing about $54 billion of that -- Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states covered $36 billion. Germany and Japan covered $16 billion.

Estimates of Iraqi soldier deaths range from 1,500 to 100,000.

The United States had 382 military casualties.

Timeline:
August 2, 1990 - Iraq invades Kuwait. Reportedly, Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein decided to invade the small, oil-rich nation in order to pay off debts incurred during Iraq's eight year war with Iran.

August 2, 1990 - The United Nations passes a resolution denouncing Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.

August 6, 1990 - The UN imposes sanctions on Iraq.

August 7, 1990 - US President George H. W. Bush orders the start of Operation Desert Shield.

August 8, 1990 - Iraq formally annexes Kuwait.

August 25, 1990 - The UN passes a resolution to allow enforcement of the embargo by military means.

November 29, 1990 - The UN authorizes use of force after January 15, 1991.

January 16-17, 1991 - Operation Desert Storm begins.

February 24, 1991 - The allied ground assault begins.

February 27, 1991 - Baghdad radio announces that Iraq will comply with UN resolutions.

February 27, 1991 - Kuwait is liberated.

February 28, 1991 - Coalition attacks against Iraq end.

March 14, 1991 - Kuwait's emir returns home.

April 6, 1991 - Iraq accepts the terms of a cease-fire agreement.

