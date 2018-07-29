Andr-s Manuel L-pez Obrador Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Andr-s Manuel L-pez Obrador, president-elect of Mexico. He will formally take power on December 1, 2018, for a six-year term.

Personal:

Birth date: November 13, 1953

Birth place: Tepetit-n, Mexico

Birth name: Andr-s Manuel L-pez Obrador

Father: Andr-s L-pez Ram-n, a store owner

Mother: Manuela Obrador Gonz-lez, a store owner

Marriages: Beatriz Guti-rrez M-ller (2006-present); Roc-o Beltr-n Medina (1979-2003, her death)

Children: with Beatriz Guti-rrez M-ller: Jes-s Ernesto; with Roc-o Beltr-n Medina: Jos- Ram-n, Andr-s Manuel, Gonzalo Alfonso

Education: Universidad Nacional Aut-noma de M-xico, Public Administration and Political Science, 1976

Religion: Raised Catholic, identifies as Christian

Other Facts:

Often referred to by his nickname AMLO, his initials.

Has written more than fifteen books.

Known for his campaigns against election fraud.

His grandfather, a native of the Spanish town Ampuero, arrived in Mexico as an exile in the 1930s under the protection of President L-zaro C-rdenas.

Timeline:

1977-1982 - Director of National Indigenous Institute of Tabasco. During this time he lives among the Chontal Indians.

1983 - Head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the State of Tabasco.

1984 - Director of the Social Promotion at the National Consumer Institute.

1988 - Unsuccessfully runs for governor. Prior to the election, L-pez Obrador leaves the Institutional Revolution Party and joins the Party of Democratic Revolution (PRD).

1994 - Unsuccessfully runs for governor of the State of Tabasco.

1996-1999 - President of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

2000-2005 - Mayor of Mexico City.

May 2004 - Impeachment proceedings are filed against L-pez Obrador, claiming he violated a court order.

August 29, 2004 - Thousands of people march through Mexico City in support of L-pez Obrador. The protest is in response to the impeachment charges filed against L-pez Obrador.

May 4, 2005 - Impeachment charges are dropped, allowing L-pez Obrador to run for president.

2006 - Unsuccessfully runs for president of Mexico; loses by a half-percentage point.

July 3, 2012 - After losing the presidential election on July 1, L-pez Obrador claims there is voter fraud and asks for a recount of the ballots.

July 12, 2012 - L-pez Obrador announces he is filing a legal challenge to the vote.

August 31, 2012 - Mexico's electoral tribunal upholds the legality of the election and declares Enrique Pe-a Nieto president of Mexico. L-pez Obrador announces he won't accept the vote count.

December 3, 2013 - Suffers from a heart attack.

2014 - Founds the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) political party.

July 1, 2018 - Wins the presidential election with over 53% of the vote.