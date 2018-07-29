Clear

Recording shows West Haven boys getting into hot car themselves

A video recording shows two boys getting into a hot car on their own in West Haven, the result of which turned deadly...

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018
Updated: Jul. 28, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

A video recording shows two boys getting into a hot car on their own in West Haven, the result of which turned deadly for one of them.

Police released an update on the Treat Street case Friday.

They confirmed that in the July 19 recording, the 4-year-old and 2-year-old boys were unaccompanied by an adult.

The 4-year-old, who was identified as Dusan Jenkins, died at the hospital after it was discovered the he and his brother, 2-year-old brother as Davion Jenkins, went into the vehicle.

The video also confirmed that the boys' father retrieved them from the car and brought them back to their nearby apartment. He was the one who dialed 911.

Davion Jenkins has since been released from the hospital. However, police could not elaborate on his condition or whether or not he needed further medical treatment.

Doctors worried Davion may have lingering brain or kidney problems due to the incident.

Both boys were reportedly in bad shape when medical crews arrived, police said.

They said it was about 80 degrees outside at the time.

Police continued to call the investigation "active and ongoing."

They asked anyone with further information to give them a call at 203 937-3927.

