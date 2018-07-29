Metro officer shoots, kills suspect in north Nashville

A Metro Police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man Thursday evening near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Jo Johnston Avenue, Metro Police confirmed in a tweet. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has agents and forensic scientists investigating the incident.

In a press conference, TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said the shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, while searching for stolen cars, officers with MNPD's Juvenile Crime Task Force noticed a car driving erratically. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. Police did not give chase, opting instead to expand the search for the vehicle.

Later in the evening, a metro officer encountered a vehicle matching the car's description in the parking lot of the John Henry Hale Apartments, near the corner of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue. Video evidence gathered by TBI indicates three men exited the vehicle as the officer approached. TBI says the driver of the car emerged with a handgun in his possession.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick.

An updated TBI press release issued Friday morning says the newly obtained video suggests that one of the three men in the car, most likely Hambrick, ran from the officer. A foot pursuit ensued. TBI says the video appears to show Hambrick with a dark-colored object in his hand.

TBI says at least one metro officer fired multiple shots at Hambrick, hitting him at least once. It is unclear at this time if Hambrick fired his weapon. The TBI is investigating what specifically occurred between Hambrick getting out of the car, and the officer firing his weapon.

Hambrick was transported from the scene and treated by medics, but died shortly after sustaining the gunshot injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.

In a tweet, Metro Police confirmed that 25-year-old Andrew Delke was the officer involved in the shooting. Delke is assigned to the Juvenile Crimes Task Force.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said two other people were in the car Hambrick was driving. They drove the car away from the scene and eventually abandoned the vehicle.

DeVine said the officer involved in the shooting did not have a body camera or a dashboard camera.

Per an agreement reached last year, the TBI is the lead investigating agency in this fatal shooting.

A memorandum of understanding signed last year by District Attorney General Glenn Funk, former TBI Director Mark Gwyn and Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said the TBI would investigate any time a Metro officer shoots someone and that person dies.

The agencies had a disagreement shortly after the agreement was signed when an officer shot a man who was holding his family hostage and fired shots at police.

The suspect in the case, Michel Guirguis, was shot several times and was critically wounded by the officers.