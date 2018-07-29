Court Papers Show Son Gave Conflicting Explanations Why He Killed His Father Inside Larksville Home

The son of the man found shot dead inside his home earlier this week in Luzerne County is now facing charges for his death.

20-year-old Ulysses Denman was charged with homicide Thursday afternoon for allegedly killing William Denman inside his Larksville home.

Ulysses Denman said nothing as he walked into a magistrate's office in Forty Fort to be arraigned on a charge of homicide.

The 20-year-old is accused of shooting his father, William Denman, twice in the head inside their double block home on Washington Avenue in Larksville.

William's body was found Tuesday morning when his wife returned home from work.

She told police her son was not home but had been at the house the day before when she left for work.

Neighbor Joseph Gray says Ulysses kept to himself.

"He didn't have much to say and usually if you talked to him he didn't look you straight in the eye," said Gray. "Other than that he was a good kid."

Police immediately began looking for Ulysses, wanting to talk with him about his father's death.

Then last night police surrounded the home after a neighbor reported seeing Ulysses go inside.

According to court paperwork, troopers watching the home saw Ulysses walk out the front door at 8 in the morning. They say he had a handgun in his front pocket. That's when they took him into custody.

According to court papers, Ulysses first told troopers that he shot his father in self-defense, saying he told his father that he was moving out and his father pulled a gun on him.

Ulysses then told police his father was unarmed and asleep on the couch at the time.

He shot him twice in the head because William was planning to kill his mother because he thought she was cheating on him.

In both explanations, Ulysses maintained the first shot didn't kill his father so his father told him to shoot him again and run from the house.

As for those explanations, the Luzerne County District Attorney's office said only this.

"I'd rather not speak to motive at this time. We know it had something to do with his belief that he needed to protect his mother. It's obviously more detailed than that," said First A.D.A. Sam Sanguedolce.

Ulysses Denman also faces weapons and theft charges for having the gun, which investigators say belonged to his father.

Investigators also say he is not allowed to have a firearm due to mental health problems.

Denman is locked up in Luzerne County.