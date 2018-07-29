16 dogs killed in house fire

The Scottsdale Fire Department found 16 dead dogs inside a house after extinguishing a fire late Thursday night.

The fire occurred just before 10 p.m. at a home near 86th Street and Thomas Road.

Scottsdale FD said there were a total of 24 dogs inside the house and eight were rescued alive. One of the rescued dogs was taken to a veterinarian clinic for further treatment.

According to Lori Schmidt with Scottsdale FD, the homeowners told fire crews that they are an "unofficial" rescue shelter for dogs.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found no people inside.

No injuries were reported.