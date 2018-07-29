Woman robbed at gunpoint in her driveway; second arrest made

Mobile Police have made a second arrest in the case where a woman was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway in June.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Rhakim Jones on July 3. Today they announced the arrest of 22-year-old Devoris Files.

Officials say on Monday, June 25, 2018 at approximately 9:49 p.m. police responded to the 5400 block of Henning Drive East in reference to a robbery of an individual.

The victim told police while she was parking in her driveway she was approached by an unknown male subject who pointed a long rifle at her and said "give me everything."

Police say the victim attempted to keep her purse out of reach but another male subject appeared and a physical altercation ensued. The victim received a laceration on her face from the barrel of the rifle. The subjects fled the scene with the victim's purse.