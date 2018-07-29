Third consecutive day of flash flooding possible, with watches posted for Front Range Wednesday

Northeast Colorado will brace for a third consecutive day of potential flash flooding Wednesday, as flash flood watches go into effect at 2 p.m. and will last through the evening.

The watches are in place for most of Colorado's most populated areas, including Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder, Castle Rock and Greeley. Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for much of the same area until 7 p.m.

The NWS says the storms expected to develop early in the afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of up to 1 ½ inches within an hour or half-hour. Paired with ground that is already inundated from rain and flooding from the past two days, flash flooding will be likely in areas that receive rain Wednesday, the NWS said.

A woman died early Wednesday morning after she was trapped by floodwaters in the basement of her home in Englewood, which experienced severe flash flooding during Tuesday's storm.

The flash flooding also opened up a massive sinkhole in Sheridan that swallowed an entire vehicle, which crews were still working to recover on Wednesday.

On Monday, flash flooding from a burn scar that swept down U.S. Highway 24 flooded several streets and businesses in Manitou Springs as hundreds were forced to temporarily evacuate.

The watches will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. A watch means that conditions could lead to flash flooding. A warning means that flash flooding is imminent or occurring.