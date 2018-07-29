Connie Britton returned for 'Nashville' series finale

In the end, Rayna Jaymes was right where she was supposed to be.
"Nashville" ended its run Thursday night on CMT after six seasons and the show's former lead, Connie Britton, made an appearance.
Britton's character, country singer Rayna James, had been killed off from complications from a car accident in Season 5.
But she returned Thursday night in a flashback scene between Rayna and Deacon (played by Charles Esten).
The actress, who reportedly left to pursue other endeavors, told TVLine it took some persuasion to get her to return.
"I'll admit: When they first called me to do it, I was a little against it," Britton told the publication. "Because I thought, 'Rayna's gone. And I don't like the idea of having her come back as a ghost."
But it whetted the appetite for viewers hoping for a "Nashville" prequel movie.
The popular series began on ABC and caused an uproar when it was canceled in 2016.
'Nashville' series finale gives us hope
CMT announced it would pick up the show and ran it for the final two seasons.
The series ended Thursday night
Britton said she was reluctant to return
