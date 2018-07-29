About 70 dogs seized from Forsyth County home

Forsyth County Animal Control seized about 70 small dogs from a residence Friday morning in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip earlier this week and executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of Baux Mountain Road.

The sheriff's office took the dogs with the help of animal control, the humane society and volunteer groups.

74-year-old Fredrick Chriscoe, the owner, cooperated in the seizure.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bill Schatzman said Chriscoe genuinely cares for the animals and cared for them to the best of his ability, but Chriscoe told officials the animals cost more than he brings in on a fixed income.

The sheriff's office reports the animals were living in poor conditions in what appears to be a hoarding case. The dogs were not vaccinated.

Chriscoe said he was trying to help stray animals he found.

This is a developing story.