Forsyth County Animal Control seized about 70 small dogs from a residence Friday morning in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip earlier this week and executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of Baux Mountain Road.
The sheriff's office took the dogs with the help of animal control, the humane society and volunteer groups.
74-year-old Fredrick Chriscoe, the owner, cooperated in the seizure.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bill Schatzman said Chriscoe genuinely cares for the animals and cared for them to the best of his ability, but Chriscoe told officials the animals cost more than he brings in on a fixed income.
The sheriff's office reports the animals were living in poor conditions in what appears to be a hoarding case. The dogs were not vaccinated.
Chriscoe said he was trying to help stray animals he found.
This is a developing story.
Related Content
- About 70 dogs seized from Forsyth County home
- Forsyth County school volunteer accused of sexual activity with student
- 60 animals seized from home, woman charged with animal neglect
- Nearly 40 animals seized from Wisconsin home in 'deplorable' condition
- Remains of soldier returning home after nearly 70 years
- Hawaii lava has destroyed more than 70 homes
- Remains of WW2 veteran home after more than 70 years
- Troopers seize $85K in heroin in Hamilton County
- Dog abandoned at dog spa looking for forever home
- Veteran's dog stolen in home burglary