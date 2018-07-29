Jefferson County authorities searching for 17-year-old fugitive

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old fugitive who escaped during transport Thursday.

Manuel Andrew Martinez, 17, was being transported from the Jefferson County Courthouse to Mount View Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention facility in Lakewood, said Jenny Fulton with the sheriff's office.

The teen was not handcuffed in a transport van and somehow opened a door and escaped near US 285 and Wadsworth Boulevard, Fulton said.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office is asking anybody who sees Martinez to call 911.

He was still at large as of 6 a.m. Friday, Fulton said.